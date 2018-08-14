Emcor Group Inc (EME) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Emcor Group worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,280,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,469,000 after buying an additional 167,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,199,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,509,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,545,000 after buying an additional 96,213 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after buying an additional 56,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE EME opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 7.88%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.