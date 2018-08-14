Embraer SA (ERJ) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 257,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. Embraer SA has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

