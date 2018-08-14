Embraer (ERJ) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. Embraer has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Embraer by 101.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Embraer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,898,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $743,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Embraer by 229.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 68,933 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Embraer by 35.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

