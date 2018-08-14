Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,403 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $48,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $15,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,575,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,277,981,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 2,168 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,579,315 shares of company stock valued at $144,993,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

