Elementis plc (ELM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.29 ($4.14).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.21) price objective for the company. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 335 ($4.27) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 340 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.27) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elementis to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.08) price objective (down from GBX 335 ($4.27)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Sandra Boss acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £6,400 ($8,164.31).

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.26) on Tuesday. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 255.10 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 321.80 ($4.11).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a GBX 2.24 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

