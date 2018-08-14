Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3412042458292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ EMITF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,017. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments.

