Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,656,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the previous session’s volume of 586,359 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.69.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 327.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Sherman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Ekso Bionics worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

