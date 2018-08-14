Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $312,904.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $386,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,109. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

