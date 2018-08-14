Ecosynthetix Inc (ECO) Insider Acquires C$253,400.00 in Stock

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) insider Robert Martin Haire purchased 140,000 shares of Ecosynthetix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,400.00.

Robert Martin Haire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Robert Martin Haire sold 140,050 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$252,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Robert Martin Haire sold 140,000 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

Ecosynthetix stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. Ecosynthetix Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.72.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

