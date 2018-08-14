Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

ESES stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital lowered Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

