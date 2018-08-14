Echostar Co. (SATS) Short Interest Update

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,278,959 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the July 13th total of 2,094,054 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

Echostar stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Echostar has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.48. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $525.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.50 million. research analysts forecast that Echostar will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,151.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1,812.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 911,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 864,102 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 863,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 408,444 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,291,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 316,958 shares in the last quarter. Pelorus Jack Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth about $12,415,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth about $8,821,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.