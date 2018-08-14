Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research set a $37.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,509.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $338,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,239. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

