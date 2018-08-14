Eaton (ETN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $92.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eaton from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

Eaton stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.07. 30,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,403. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

