Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

