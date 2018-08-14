EAM Investors LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Destination Maternity Corp (DEST)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Destination Maternity by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination Maternity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Destination Maternity by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Destination Maternity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination Maternity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

In other Destination Maternity news, CEO Marla A. Ryan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Destination Maternity stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Destination Maternity Corp has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.23 million for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination Maternity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 1,124 retail locations, including 487 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 637 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.