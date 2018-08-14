EAM Investors LLC Sells 29,372 Shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Ameresco stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $883,850. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.