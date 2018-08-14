EAM Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Regional Management Corp (RM)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Regional Management Corp has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $402.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 47.26, a quick ratio of 48.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.73 million. analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 14,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $523,496.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

