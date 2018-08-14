Eagle Financial Services Inc (EFSI) Director Sells $222,600.00 in Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Gilpin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS EFSI remained flat at $$37.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

