e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.69.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 61,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $79,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $858,418. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
