e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 61,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $79,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $858,418. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

