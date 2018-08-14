DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.19 ($47.94).

DWNI traded down €0.69 ($0.78) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €41.69 ($47.38). The stock had a trading volume of 822,757 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

