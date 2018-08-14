Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $928,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 47,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,544,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,863.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $3,769,665.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

