Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Dutch Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dutch Coin has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. Dutch Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $12.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003550 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00244529 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002275 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000428 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00061391 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

DUTCH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin . Dutch Coin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0 . Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

