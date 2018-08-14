Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRO opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.44.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $471.80 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

