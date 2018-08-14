Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 6,791 Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 46.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at $14,560,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 84,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $5,035,288.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,358.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry L. Cottle acquired 10,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $332,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,779.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,762. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.