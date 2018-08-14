Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

DNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:DNB opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.78 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 52.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 70.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

