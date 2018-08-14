Duerr (DUE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($51.70) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.88 ($81.68).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €40.25 ($45.74) on Friday. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €76.69 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €120.55 ($136.99).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

