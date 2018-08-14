DSW (DSW) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DSW’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DSW in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get DSW alerts:

NYSE DSW traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,674. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that DSW will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,192,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DSW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DSW by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DSW by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DSW in the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.