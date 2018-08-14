DS Smith plc (SMDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 585 ($7.46).

Several brokerages recently commented on SMDS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Davy Research upgraded shares of DS Smith to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 570 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.65) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 317,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £466,554.48 ($595,170.91).

Shares of LON SMDS traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 498.10 ($6.35). The company had a trading volume of 3,717,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.21).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.80 ($0.44) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). DS Smith had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

