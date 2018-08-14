DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $27,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.