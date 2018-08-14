Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $104,069.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $962,207.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. 85,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,235. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $78.01.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.