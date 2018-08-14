Donaldson (DCI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donaldson earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2419934180731 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DCI stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $689,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

