Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 12,857 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,003.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

