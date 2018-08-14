Domani Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,406,932,000 after acquiring an additional 270,898 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $454,594,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,834,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $444,121,000 after acquiring an additional 116,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,636 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $190.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.18.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.