DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6619486613164 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. research analysts anticipate that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.77 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

In related news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,291,052.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

