Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 407 at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 435 ($5.55) to GBX 407 ($5.19) in a research note released on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Citigroup cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 440 ($5.61) to GBX 403 ($5.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.74) to GBX 430 ($5.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 399.23 ($5.09).

DLG opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.19) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.25).

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Penny James sold 69,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £237,293.22 ($302,708.53).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

