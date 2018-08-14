Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $280,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,315,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,825,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

