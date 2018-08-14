Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFFN. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

