Diana Shipping (DSX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

DSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a $4.41 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 211,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

