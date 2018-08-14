DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Head-To-Head Analysis

DiamondRock Hospitality (NASDAQ: SBRA) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

87.8% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $870.01 million 2.77 $91.87 million $1.00 11.58 Sabra Health Care REIT $405.65 million 9.80 $158.38 million $2.43 9.17

Sabra Health Care REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 9.26% 4.26% 2.53% Sabra Health Care REIT 62.60% 11.21% 5.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 2 2 4 0 2.25 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 4 5 0 2.56

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $12.04, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 53,968 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.