Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 331,987 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,268,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331,987 shares during the period. United Continental accounts for 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $367,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 9,454.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,689.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

UAL stock opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

