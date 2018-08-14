Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $350.27 Million Position in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,586 shares during the quarter. Worldpay makes up 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $350,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $470,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $390,281,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $242,467,000.

Get Worldpay alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,367. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $92.82.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.