Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($37.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.19 ($47.94).

FRA:DWNI opened at €42.38 ($48.16) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

