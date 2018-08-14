Desjardins Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q2 2018 Earnings (IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Shares of TSE IIP opened at C$9.90 on Monday. InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.25). InterRent REIT had a net margin of 142.53% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of C$30.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

