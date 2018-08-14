Desjardins Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) Price Target to C$21.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDI. CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th.

TSE GDI opened at C$17.85 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$14.85 and a 12 month high of C$17.85.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

