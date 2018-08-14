Dermira (DERM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2771844845261 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DERM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Dermira stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 9,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,885. Dermira has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Dermira had a negative net margin of 761.87% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. analysts forecast that Dermira will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $119,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,805 shares of company stock worth $479,517 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

