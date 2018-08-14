Deluxe Co. (DLX) Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $24,267,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $17,918,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $11,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,459,000 after acquiring an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deluxe by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 82,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,500 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 500 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,072. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.65 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

