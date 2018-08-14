Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 161,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “$27.32” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

