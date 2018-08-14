Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 788,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,452 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 373.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 962,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 758,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,180,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,641 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,434.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $682,620. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

