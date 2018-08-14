Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 170,865 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 961,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,865 shares during the quarter. Gulfport Energy accounts for 2.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,626,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,151,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,489,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,750 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,216,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 938,398 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,933,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553,204 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,577,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,591.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

