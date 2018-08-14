Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of DVMT opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of -0.17. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.